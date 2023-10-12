5 under-the-radar quarterbacks who have put the 2024 NFL Draft on notice through six weeks
We know about Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, but these under-the-radar QBs in college football have put the 2024 NFL Draft evaluators on notice.
By Sam Penix
1. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Current consensus rank: 29th
Shedeur may not be Deion's favorite son, but he's one heck of a quarterback. The Buffaloes have dropped two of their last three after winning the first three games of the Prime era, but Sanders has put himself firmly in the NFL discussion with his performance. He isn't the biggest guy, and he doesn't have the strongest arm, but Sanders does have impressive touch and accuracy and he's just a smart passer.
Some may dismiss his draft stock as media hype because of his father, but Sanders is so much more than just style and flash. He isn't exactly a dual threat, but he is mobile enough to maneuver around within the pocket and convert third downs with his legs. He levels the football all across the field and has enough zip to throw those sideline out routes on time.
His football IQ is excellent, and that's an ideal trait to have in a QB. Whichever team selects Sanders will be adding to their fanbase and national coverage, but they'd be drafting him because he's a good QB prospect. That's pretty rare for a guy who plays at a smaller Pac-12 school, and who was at an HBCU just a year ago.