5 under-the-radar quarterbacks who have put the 2024 NFL Draft on notice through six weeks
We know about Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, but these under-the-radar QBs in college football have put the 2024 NFL Draft evaluators on notice.
By Sam Penix
The 2024 NFL Draft, like any other class, will have its staples at the top of big boards, specifically at quarterback. USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye are the consensus top two at QB for the 2024 draft and it would take an act of divine power to change that.
Having said that, through the first six weeks of the college football season, several other quarterbacks have started to put their names more firmly on the draft radar.
By using NFL Mock Draft Database, we can get an idea of what the current consensus is around these prospects, and where they are projected to be taken at the moment. But these five quarterbacks have made their names known in 2024 NFL Draft circles already this season.
5. Riley Leonard, Duke
Current consensus rank: 91st
When looking at the box score, it doesn't really make sense for Leonard to be ranked highly. The Blue Devils are 4-1, but Leonard has thrown for only 912 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception while adding 326 yards and four scores on the ground. But NFL evaluators will be looking beyond the stat sheet, and they'll see an impressive passer with the athletic ability for today's game. Leonard is a well-built 6-4 209 pounds with good quickness and speed for his size.
He isn't Lamar Jackson with the ball, but he is an effective runner and Duke features him often in their rushing offense, as he carried the ball 124 times in 2022, generating 699 yards and 13 touchdowns. As a passer, he is mobile within the pocket and has a strong and accurate arm, with the coveted ability to throw from multiple arm angles.
Duke may be a smaller school in college football, but they have had a QB selected in the top 10 fairly recently, with Daniel Jones going sixth overall in 2019. Leonard is routinely being mocked in the top 25, and given his on-field performance and physical ability, it would not be surprising at all to see him wind up as a first-round pick in April, despite not being a household name.