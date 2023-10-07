2024 NFL mock draft: Quinn Ewers to Vikings, Shedeur Sanders to surprise team
- Bears still have 1-2 picks after first win in nearly a year
- Vikings replace Kirk Cousins with an all-tools QB
- Shedeur Sanders lands in Round 1 with surprise team
There is still more than six months until the 2024 NFL Draft gets underway, but the landscape for the draft is certainly starting to take a clearer shape than it was previously. So it only makes sense that we stretch out the muscles with a college football midseason and quarter-pole NFL season 2024 NFL mock draft.
Quarterbacks were always going to dominate this year's NFL Draft conversation with guys like Caleb Williams and Drake Maye headlining the class. The battle behind them has gotten even more interesting, however, with the likes of Shedeur Sanders, Quinn Ewers, Michael Penix Jr., J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix and more all fighting to be selected in the first round.
Where will they all land, though? And who will the non-quarterback market teams be eyeing? Let's take a look with a new 2024 NFL mock draft using the draft order after the Bears-Commanders game on Thursday Night Football to begin Week 5.
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Full first round entering Week 5
(Pick via Carolina) - After Justin Fields led a particularly impressive win over the Commanders on Thursday night to start Week 5, the debate about whether or not the team should select Caleb Williams first overall is going to be a heated one. However, if they end up with the No. 1 pick, either via their own lack of success or the Panthers’, then it’s something that have to consider.
The USC signal-caller is as dynamic as they come, a true dual-threat with a ton of juice in both his arms and legs. He creates magic in and out of the pocket and could have an argument as the best Bears quarterback in franchise history sooner rather than later.
Even after the win, the Bears still hold the top two picks in the draft. So why not pair Williams up with the most no-brainer wide receiver prospect in the draft as well, legacy Marvin Harrison Jr.?
The Ohio State product has the total package, combining a 6-foot-4, 200+ pound frame with great footwork, more-than-adequate speed and explosiveness, and contested-catch ability. He can be a WR1 upon his arrival in the NFL and pairing him with D.J. Moore for the future in Chicago could make a lethal combination.