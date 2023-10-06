Updated NFL Draft order after Bears-Commanders
Despite a dominant win over the Washington Commanders on Thursday night, the Chicago Bears still own the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Luke Norris
Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season got off to a surprising start Thursday night as the Chicago Bears finally put an end to the longest losing streak in franchise history, stopping the skid at 14 games with a 40-20 victory over the Washington Commanders.
Perhaps the Bears played the inspired football they did to honor franchise legend Dick Butkus, whose death was announced not long before kickoff. Or perhaps Matt Eberflus had his team play more aggressively, knowing that yet another loss might cost him his job.
Whatever the reason, Chicago certainly didn't look like a team that hadn't won since October 22 of last year. And Justin Fields certainly didn't look like a quarterback in danger of being replaced at season's end as he threw for 282 yards and four touchdowns.
Three of those touchdowns went to D.J. Moore, who had a career night with eight catches for 230 yards.
But not to worry, Bears fans. Thursday night's win didn't cost Chicago the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
While the Bears slid to No. 2 as far as their own pick is concerned, they're still sitting in the top spot thanks to the first-round selection they acquired from the Carolina Panthers in the trade that brought D.J. Moore to the Windy City.
Here's a quick look at what the 2024 NFL Draft order looks like following Thursday night's Week 5 opener.
Updated NFL Draft order following the Bears' win over the Commanders
- Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers (0-4))
- Chicago Bears (1-4)
- Las Vegas Raiders (1-3)
- Denver Broncos (1-3)
- Minnesota Vikings (1-3)
- New York Jets (1-3)
- New England Patriots (1-3)
- Cincinnati Bengals (1-3)
- Arizona Cardinals (1-3)
- New York Giants (1-3)
- Washington Commanders (2-3)
- Green Bay Packers (2-2)
- New Orleans Saints (2-2)
- Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans (2-2))
- Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)
- Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns (2-2))
- Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2)
- Los Angeles Rams (2-2)
- Atlanta Falcons (2-2)
- Indianapolis Colts (2-2)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2)
- Tennessee Titans (2-2)
- Dallas Cowboys (3-1)
- Seattle Seahawks (3-1)
- Detroit Lions (3-1)
- Miami Dolphins (3-1)
- Buffalo Bills (3-1)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1)
- Baltimore Ravens (3-1)
- San Francisco 49ers (3-0)
- Kansas City Chiefs (3-1)
- Philadelphia Eagles (4-0)
*2024 NFL Draft order courtesy of Tankathon.