Bears fans pay homage to all-time great Dick Butkus, who passed away Thursday
Bears legend Dick Butkus passed away on Thursday. May he rest in peace.
By Kristen Wong
Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus passed away on Thursday at the age of 80.
The eight-time Pro Bowler, five-time All-Pro, and two-time Defensive Player of the Year made a lasting impression in his nine-year NFL career and will go down in history as one of the greatest linebackers in history.
Butkus' colleagues have described the Bears player as one of the meanest, toughest, and most ferocious tackles that ever lived, laying waste to anyone who dared cross his path.
His resume stands on its own, but it's his character that sets him apart from the rest. In his time in the league, Butkus redefined the linebacker position and has set a high standard for the players that follow him, whether on the Bears or otherwise.
Butkus was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1979, and the Bears have since retired his iconic No. 51 jersey.
News of Butkus' passing led to an outpouring of support on Twitter where Bears fans and NFL fans alike gave their condolences. Some spoke about their favorite Butkus moments, others lamented that they never got to see him play. One thing is for certain: Butkus will be remembered.
A season of sorrow: Bears fans grieve Dick Butkus' death
The football world lost a legend today. May Butkus rest in peace.