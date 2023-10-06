5 teams who are already regretting their 2023 NFL Draft picks
Despite being just at the quarter point of the NFL season, many teams probably wish they had a time machine to go back to April. Here are the teams with the most regret.
By Nick Villano
We're just four games into the careers of most 2023 NFL Draft picks. It is way too early to call anyone a boom or bust, but it's not too early for teams to have regrets. There are a few players in this draft that look like superstars. The first round was flooded with talent, and some teams took the right shot at a certain player.
Then some teams, on the other hand, went with a different approach. There's some that reached for a player that seemed like an overthinking situation. Others let obvious picks pass them by so they can take someone else lower on most draft boards. There were a few stars that became apparent already. Names like Jalen Carter of the Eagles, Anthony Richardson of the Colts, Bijan Robinson of the Falcons, and Christian Gonzalez of the Patriots look like they are bonafide stars (despite Gonzalez's injury).
Which teams missed out on these stars? Do they know they made a major mistake already? Let's start at the top.
1. Carolina Panthers, Bryce Young, Round 1, Pick 1
Who they missed: Anthony Richardson, C.J. Stroud
It's so, so early to evaluate quarterbacks, but there's no denying that the Panthers, who traded their 2024 first-round pick to trade up to take Bryce Young, would look so much better right now if Anthony Richardson or C.J. Stroud were under center. In fact, the Panthers might look better if they just kept the ninth-overall pick, kept D.J. Moore, and chose to give Andy Dalton the starting job.
Young has looked skittish and inaccurate to start his career. He's too conservative, and the big plays we saw him make at Alabama aren't happening in the NFL. Part of that is the talent around him. His top receiver is a past-his-prime Adam Thielen and a not-ready-yet Jonathan Mingo. Still, Young hasn't shown much of anything in his first three starts.
On top of that, he's already missed a game due to injury. The Panthers are currently winless, and it doesn't look like they are going to have any easy games on the schedule. Some thought they could steal some wins from the NFC South, but their rivals have been at least competitive. So, the Panthers might be using two number-one overall picks just to take Young, who hasn't shown he's the answer yet.