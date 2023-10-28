5 World Series stars who could leave for other teams next season
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers face off in the 2023 World Series. Both of these rosters feature free agents the 28 other MLB teams should be interested in.
4) Tommy Pham can leave the Arizona Diamondbacks for another team next season
It looked like Tommy Pham's career was on the downswing after a rough stretch from 2020-2022 while playing for the Padres, Reds, and Red Sox. Pham wound up signing a one-year deal with the Mets without a starting job in hand. Pham was going to play against lefties and serve as New York's fourth outfielder. He wound up swinging such a good bat to the point where he forced his way into their starting lineup every day.
Pham had an .820 OPS for the Mets this season, making him one of the more valuable trade pieces available. The Diamondbacks were the team that landed the veteran outfielder, and while he hasn't been quite as productive for them, he's been a staple in the middle of their lineup and has come up big when needed.
Pham had a four-hit game in the opener of the NLDS against the Dodgers, helping Arizona win on the road. He also hit a big home run in Game 6 of the NLCS when the Diamondbacks desperately needed a win to get them on the board. The World Series has been no exception as Pham drilled a home run to give Arizona a lead in the fourth inning of the opener.
The 35-year-old has proven he's a capable regular once again, and is certainly going to receive interest this offseason. Whether the young Diamondbacks keep him around remains to be seen.