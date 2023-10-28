5 World Series stars who could leave for other teams next season
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers face off in the 2023 World Series. Both of these rosters feature free agents the 28 other MLB teams should be interested in.
5) Aroldis Chapman can leave the Texas Rangers for another team next season
Like Pham, it looked like Aroldis Chapman's career was reaching its end point. He struggled mightily in 2022 with the Yankees while also losing some velocity on his pitches. Chapman's Yankees career came to an ugly ending when he was left off of their playoff roster after he missed a team workout before the ALDS.
With a lot to prove, Chapman had to take a lesser role on a small contract for a bad team. He signed a one-year deal worth just $3.75 million to join the lowly Royals where he'd help set up for closer Scott Barlow.
Chapman wound up rejuvenating his career with a solid 2023 campaign. He was really good for the Royals, posting a 2.45 ERA in 31 appearances. He saw his velocity creep back up and he was back pitching at an All-Star level. Chapman's good performance made him an interesting trade candidate, and the Rangers won the sweepstakes adding him to a bullpen that really needed a boost.
Chapman's Rangers tenure has featured its ups and downs but he's spent most of it as the team's eighth inning man. He's dealt with a lot of baserunners this postseason, but has allowed just one run in 6.2 innings of work helping the Rangers win the AL Pennant.
The 35-year-old enters free agency as one of the best left-handed relievers available. His 103 strikeouts in 58.1 innings of work this season should give teams the impression that he's back to being the mostly reliable late-game arm he's always been.