6 Braves who went cold at worst possible time, and 1 who didn't
There is more than enough blame to go around for the Atlanta Braves winning just one game this postseason. These players went extremely cold at the plate.
By Josh Wilson
Orlando Arcia
Orlando Arcia became a postseason villain when his gloating from the locker room after Game 2 was taken to print, despite his comments not being explicitly consented as "on the record."
Regardless of the ethical nature of Arcia's comments getting out there, they did, and they clearly motivated the Phillies. Arcia gloated and said, "Atta boy Harper!" repeatedly in the Braves locker room after Game 2. Then, Harper hit two home runs in Game 3, staring Arcia down as he jogged past him both times.
Worst of all with this situation is Arcia simply not backing up the talk with strong play. Arcia went 2-for-13 in the series and worked 1 walk. He struck out four times, a near non-factor at the plate entirely.
Worst of all, in the closeout game Arcia was seen barking back at fans. Clearly, he wasn't locked in.
If you want to play the villain role, you've got to perform. Arcia wasn't built for it.
Michael Harris II
Of players I have on this list, Michael Harris II is surely one that I feel bad about pointing to as a player who went cold. Harris showed how elite his arm is in Game 2, effectively winning the sole game for the Braves this series.
In Game 4, he created yet another double play out of center field. He was not to be messed with defensively.
Yet, offensively, Harris was hardly present. He had no hits and no walks in his 13 at-bats. He struck out three times. Goose egg slash line and a painful showing from the batter who helped prove how deep the Braves lineup was by putting up historic stats in the ninth spot on the lineup.
Harris was one of the more inexperienced players on the roster, surely with a bright future ahead still. He's struggled to figure it out in the postseason, though, now a combined 1-for-27 in his playoff at-bats.