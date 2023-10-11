Alternative angle shows Bryce Harper giving Orlando Arcia icy staredown after Game 2 mocking
Bryce Harper is taking things personal in the National League Divisional Series, letting his bat do the talking back to Orlando Arcia.
By Josh Wilson
Bryce Harper took a gamble on the base paths in Game 2 of the NLDS, and it secured the win for the Atlanta Braves. Credit Michael Harris II for his arm, but Harper's over-zealousness on the basepaths was the reason a double play was possible to end the game and win it for the Braves in the first place.
Harper credited Austin Riley for being in position to grab the throw and take advantage of Harper's decision.
Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia mocked Harper in the clubhouse after the game saying, "atta boy Harper," sarcastically with reporters present. Maybe not all that wise with plenty of time for Harper to respond.
In Game 3, Harper talked back with his bat.
Bryce Harper gives Orlando Arcia cold staredown after two home runs
Any transgressions Harper committed in Game 2 are surely forgiven by Phillies fans with two home runs in Game 3 against the Braves. In front of the home fans for the first time in the divisional series, Harper gave fans all the reason in the world to get loud, and more importantly, directly responded to Arcia's mocking.
Though he didn't say a word, he gave Arcia stare-downs both times he rounded the base paths on his two home runs in Game 3. Here he was after the second one:
As of this writing, the Phils have a convincing 7-1 lead headed into the sixth inning in Game 3. A 2-1 lead would put Philadelphia one game away from winning the best-of-three series, earning them a second-straight appearance in the NLCS.
Philly, who lost to the Houston Astros in the World Series last year, has hopes of redeeming itself this season.