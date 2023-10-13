Braves stars Orlando Arcia and Ronald Acuña Jr. flip out on Phillies fans from dugout
Braves players are getting antsy ahead of a potential playoff exit in the NLDS.
By Kristen Wong
In Game 4 of the NLDS, Braves star players Orlando Arcia and Ronald Acuña Jr. made their feelings known to Phillies fans who were jeering them from the stands.
The Braves are currently down 3-1 at the bottom of the eighth; this is a win-or-go-home game at Citizens Bank Park, and so far, the Phillies are out to make a statement win. Homers from Nick Castellanos and Trea Turner have helped Philly take the narrow lead, and the Braves' offense has once again gone cold.
None of Michael Harris' and Austin Riley's late-game heroics here. The Phillies are just minutes away from knocking out the NL East champs and No. 1 seeded team from the 2023 MLB postseason, and their fans are absolutely here for it.
One can only imagine the raucous atmosphere in Philadelphia, the home of level-headed sports fans. After Bryce Harper infamously stared down Orlando Arcia in Game 3 in an iconic moment that will live on forever? Yeah, Game 4 has all the feelings.
In response to the loud and rowdy Phillies fans, both Arcia and Acuña made gestures to try and quiet the crowd.
Braves' Orlando Arcia and Ronaldo Acuña can't stand Phillies fans
Suffice to say, it did not work.
Arcia pointed at his finger referring to the ring he got in 2021 when the Braves won the championship. Acuña made a lip-zipping gesture to the fans after Austin Riley homered in the fourth.
The Braves really can't complain too much at the end of the day. Arcia technically started it with his mocking "Atta boy, Harper" comments, though who knows how much blame he really deserves.
If the Phillies end up holding onto the lead and bouncing the Braves (again!) from the playoffs, the power of the Phillies fanbase will probably quintuple and Atlanta will soon have nothing to say, no witty comeback or quick zinger. Just a good ol' heartbreaker of a playoff exit.