6 Chiefs who won't make the final roster after Marquise Brown signing, 2 who will
Marquise Brown projects as an addition that fills a hole the Kansas City Chiefs have been trying to fix since Tyreek Hill left.
By Josh Wilson
Montrell Washington won't have enough opportunity to convince his fumbles are behind him
Montrell Washington, like all the other futures players, faces an uphill battle to get to the final 53-man roster. His best way in might be flexing his special teams skills. He grew infamous his rookie year for muffed punts and fumbles, so he needs to display capability and improvement there if he aims to break into an active roster.
Washington was just drafted in 2022 and did appear in several Broncos games his rookie year before being released. He has seen the pro level, but not done very well with it. Maybe Kansas City can be his place to redeem.
Shi Smith won't be on the team
Shi Smith is a former sixth-rounder and in his rookie season showed flashes of high-level play. He was only targeted 11 times but averaged 17.3 yards per reception. Smith found himself on the outside of an intense battle for playing time and roster spot in Carolina's receiving room and now looks to get back in with the Chiefs.
Has his career just been lost in the shuffle, or has his performance been accurately assessed in previous cuts?
Unfortunately, another crowded competition probably leaves him out of an active roster slot again, whether or not he's capable of NFL pro action.