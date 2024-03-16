6 Chiefs who won't make the final roster after Marquise Brown signing, 2 who will
Marquise Brown projects as an addition that fills a hole the Kansas City Chiefs have been trying to fix since Tyreek Hill left.
By Josh Wilson
Justyn Ross's chances are up
Justyn Ross was a savvy post-draft signing after no team selected him in the 2022 NFL Draft. Ross's college career got off to a screaming start and injuries took him off track, plummeting his draft stock. He missed his entire first year in the league due to an injury as well.
Ross finally took the field last season but was mediocre in minimal opportunity. He got 11 targets and only produced 4.8 yards per target, despite a long of 20 yards.
When he could corral the ball, he was decent, averaging a little over eight yards per touch.
If the Chiefs didn't sign Brown, there's justification to giving Ross some more time to pan out. They only save his total modest salary -- $915,000 -- by cutting him pre-June 1. He'd be a low-resource flier move to hand Mahomes one more weapon to play around with. Depth like that is crucial for teams looking to compete into February.
Now, though, he'll get bumped down the line and, one might think, possibly off the roster entirely.
Ross was charged with domestic battery and property damage in October and pleaded not guilty.