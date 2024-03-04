6 Kansas City Chiefs backup plans at wide receiver with Mike Evans not available
3. Chiefs have to love 40-yard dash king Xavier Worthy
If nothing else is accomplished this offseason, I might try to singlehandedly manifest the Chiefs drafting former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy. The new 40-yard dash king at the NFL Combine, Worthy blazed on the track in Indianapolis with a record time of 4.21 seconds, edging out the previous record-holder, John Ross, by 0.01 seconds in the sprint.
There's more to Worthy than just speed, though that's a massive asset for the pass-catcher. He had at least 760 yards in all three seasons at the college level, including setting career-highs in receptions (75) and yards (1,014) this past year. He also totaled 26 touchdown catches over three seasons as well, headlined by the 12 that he put on the board as a freshman.
One of the big concerns with Worthy is his frame, weighing in a minuscule 165 pounds at the Combine. However, we've seen that slight build work more consistently in the NFL of late thanks to NFL offenses and rule changes essentially allowing opportunities for that to happen.
Worthy's speed is a trump card of the highest order. While he's a different player than Tyreek Hill, there's no question that parts of the Chiefs offense have missed that reliable deep threat and speed merchant, which is something that Worthy could provide with far more trust from Mahomes than any pass-catcher who could've filled that role in the 2023 campaign. And if he were to fall to No. 32 (or in the range to trade up), Kansas City would have to be enticed at the possibility of drafting him.