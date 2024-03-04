6 Kansas City Chiefs backup plans at wide receiver with Mike Evans not available
2. Could Odell Beckham Jr. to the Chiefs finally happen?
Much in the same vein as Hopkins, another potential addition that the Chiefs could've made last offseason that was widely discussed was another former star entering a different stage of his career, Odell Beckham Jr. His contract demands were well out of reach of what Kansas City could realistically offer going into the 2023 season, which is how he ended up on the Baltimore Ravens.
Make no mistake, OBJ's numbers with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens aren't going to blow anyone away. He ultimately played in 14 games, starting six, with Baltimore and came up with 35 catches on 64 targets for only 565 yards and three touchdowns. However, if we're using the eye test, Beckham still looked explosive and overall solid in the offense, giving some optimism to his future.
What works heavily in Kansas City's favor in regards to Beckham, though, is the fact that it was an overall down year for the receiver in Baltimore. That should pretty substantially depress his price tag on the free agency market, and allow the Chiefs to pretty easily find a way to make a contract for the receiver work.
Based on what OBJ showed last season, he could be a B-list version of Kadarius Toney's ceiling, which is a far cry above what Toney actually delivered on the field. There was talk going into last year that the former Giants first-round pick was going to be WR1, but he couldn't deliver. Though Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce would likely still be the top targets, Beckham could certainly still fill that role with more consistency for the Chiefs.