6 pitchers other than Boras clients Giants could still sign in free agency
The San Francisco Giants need another pitcher, but it doesn't have to be Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell.
By Josh Wilson
Johnny Cueto
Looking at the stats from last year, Johnny Cueto is another uninspiring option. A grain of salt, though: He dealt with injury issues in 2023 and only pitched 13 games as a result. It was perhaps the worst year of his impressive 16-year career, though.
While his MLB lifespan may suggest retirement is in the discussion, he sounds optimistic he can turn it around, but teams are certainly going to be cautious that his best days may be behind him.
Mike Clevinger
Mike Clevinger is one of the more surprising names still available on the open market in the starting pitching ranks. He started 24 games last season to the tune of an impressive 118 ERA+, a bounceback from a tougher 2022 for him as he was coming off of 2021 away due to Tommy John recovery. His WHIP increased a bit but he kept his hits and walks low while increasing his strikeout-to-walk ratio.
His improvements last season were built on a more extensive use of his four-seam fastball and slider, which he used 47.7 percent and 27.2 percent of the time, respectively, in 2022. Both were positive pitches on the whole, grading in run value per stat cast at three overall.
Those two pitches set up his most effective pitch: The changeup he utilizes almost 13 percent of the time.
Clevinger has progressed well after 2021 Tommy John surgery and could be a low-key great add at this stage in free agency if a team is bullish on his pitch profile and him taking 2023 momentum into 2024.