2024 NFL Mock Draft: Atlanta Falcons full 7-round projection in early-February
Round 6, Pick 201: Myles Murphy, Defensive Line, North Carolina
Maybe a little overkill at this point with the defensive linemen, but you never know who will hit and who won’t. With their second to last pick in this draft, the Falcons take North Carolina defensive lineman Myles Murphy. He’s 6-3 and 312 pounds. He may end up on the practice squad initially but could find his way onto the roster.
Murphy showed promise as a sophomore, registering 38 tackles and 4 sacks. As he became the focal point of opposing lines, his numbers dipped, and last season he had 24 total tackles and just one sack. He’s a big body that takes up space.
Round 7, Pick 244: Kitan Oladapo, Safety, Oregon State
In the seventh round, the Falcons try to find a strong safety to complement Jessie Bates. They select Kitan Oladapo from Oregon State. He is 6-2 and weighs 219 pounds. He runs a 4.50 second forty and will be a great in-the-box safety. Almost like another linebacker.
In 2023 he saw 789 snaps in 13 games and logged 80 total tackles and 23 stops. Against the passing game, he had 7 pass breakups and 2 interceptions. He is willing and capable of laying the big hit on players. He shows good change of direction and can mirror receivers on underneath routes.
When in zone coverage, he does not do a great job of recognizing and reacting to the play. He tries to make the big hit and sometimes forgets to wrap up well, allowing ball carriers to slip through his hands.