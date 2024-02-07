2024 NFL Mock Draft: Atlanta Falcons full 7-round projection in early-February
A full 7-round mock NFL Draft for the Atlanta Falcons
Round 5, Pick 145: Khristian Boyd, Defensive Line, Northern Iowa
Once the edge is filled, Atlanta needs to turn its attention to the middle of the defensive line. Northern Iowa defensive tackle Khristian Boyd can fill that hole, standing 6-3 and 315 pounds. He will not blow people away with his speed, running the forty in over 5.00 seconds, but he is strong. He took home Defensive Player of the Week honors at the 2024 Shrine Bowl.
He had 2.5 sacks in 2023 and 38 total tackles. Boyd lines up primarily as a 0-technique but sometimes will slide to the defensive end position just before the snap. He never stops attacking and will take up two blockers on almost every play. He doesn’t possess any pass rush moves outside of a bull rush and could develop over time, but he will be utilized mostly on first and second down.
Round 6, Pick 189: Zion Logue, Defensive Line, Georgia
The Falcons use three picks in a row on the defensive line in this mock. They could address one or two of those in free agency, but for now, it’s a glaring need. With their sixth-round pick, they select Zion Logue out of Georgia. Logue takes up a ton of space, standing 6-5 and weighing 305 pounds. He moves well also, posting a forty time under 5.00 seconds.
As a fifth-year senior, Logue played 333 snaps for the Bulldogs. He had 14 total tackles and 8 stops. Rushing the passer he had 3 quarterback hurries and no sacks. He can threaten the edge as a pass rusher, but he’s more of a defensive tackle. He has a high motor and displays a variety of moves against blockers.
Teams often employed cut blocks against him, and he never seemed to develop an answer for those. When he doesn’t square up, he can tend to miss tackles that he should be making. Logue could initially be used in run stuffing packages.