Best of the rest: Ranking the 5 biggest AFC challengers for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. These are the top five AFC teams in heavy pursuit of the reigning Super Bowl champions.
4. Cleveland Browns (7-3)
On Sunday at home, Kevin Stefanski’s team outslugged the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, 13-10. Kevin Stefanski’s team will play the remainder of the season without quarterback Deshaun Watson, down and out with a shoulder injury. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson was the choice and saved his best for a late drive that led to the game-winning field goal.
Thompson-Robinson and P.J. Walker have each made two starts for the team this year. On Sunday night, there was news via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that Joe Flacco is set to join the Browns’ practice squad. It will be interesting to see how it all unfolds.
What can’t be overlooked here is the league’s top-ranked defense in terms of total yards and passing yards allowed. The team has also excelled against the run, although the Steelers had some success on the ground (172 yards) on Sunday.
What could hold the Browns back? Plenty of mistakes, as in an NFL-high 20 turnovers in 10 games. Then again, there is a relentless front led by defensive player of the year candidate Myles Garrett (13.0 sacks). The offensive line has been solid and a big reason the team has still been able to run the ball without Nick Chubb. If Stefanski’s club can count down on the miscues, well…