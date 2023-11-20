Best of the rest: Ranking the 5 biggest AFC challengers for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. These are the top five AFC teams in heavy pursuit of the reigning Super Bowl champions.
All told, eight of the AFC’s 16 teams boast a winning record. It’s also worth noting that there are only five clubs in the conference with a resume below .500.
The question here is in regards to the top teams in the conference. Which five could make life difficult for the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs?
5. Houston Texans (6-4)
Did anyone see this coming? Last season, four teams that finished in last place in their respective divisions went on to make a playoff appearance. That includes the AFC South champion Jacksonville Jaguars, who also won a playoff game a year ago. Now Doug Pederson’s team is facing a challenge from a team that after 10 games has already doubled its 2022 win total.
The Houston Texans came into this season with an 11-38-1 record the previous three seasons. Led by rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and a young and talented receiving corps, the former Buckeye has put up impressive numbers. Offseason additions such as running back Devin Singletary and tight end Dalton Schultz have been huge.
DeMeco Ryans’s defense has had its moments but lacks consistency, especially against the pass. That is something that needs to be shored up if the team is to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2019.