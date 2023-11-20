Best of the rest: Ranking the 5 biggest AFC challengers for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. These are the top five AFC teams in heavy pursuit of the reigning Super Bowl champions.
3. Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3)
Despite leading the way in the AFC South, Doug Pederson’s club is sometimes hard to figure. That’s because the team has looked less-than-ordinary when it has lost games this season. Setbacks to the Chiefs (17-9), Texans (37-17) and 49ers (34-3) all came at home and by a stunning combined score of 88-29. The Jaguars have been among the league leaders in turnovers (17). On the other hand, this opportunistic club has come up with 20 takeaways in 10 outings.
This is a team that finds ways to win. Including last season’s playoff split with the Chargers and Chiefs, Jacksonville owns an impressive 13-4 record in its last 17 outings. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and versatile runner Travis Etienne lead the offense, while wideout Calvin Ridley bears watching.
So, why aren’t the talented Jaguars higher on this list? A lot of it has to do with the fact that they have faced the Chiefs three times since ‘22 and have fallen short each time. That includes that aforementioned eight-point home loss this season in which Jacksonville was limited to three field goals.
For now, the Jaguars’ bigger concern may be the up-and-coming Texans. Pederson’s team is at Houston this Sunday looking to avoid the season sweep. If this team reaches the postseason, last year’s playoff experience could pay off.