Best of the rest: Ranking the 5 biggest AFC challengers for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. These are the top five AFC teams in heavy pursuit of the reigning Super Bowl champions.
2. Miami Dolphins (7-3)
You could make a case that they’ve been the most heavily scrutinized of the four division leaders. The Miami Dolphins got off to a blistering 3-0 start this season before being cooled off by the Buffalo Bills, 48-20, in Week 4 at Orchard Park.
The team’s other two losses this year came at Philadelphia and “at” the Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany. Hence, the narrative is that Mike McDaniel’s club has yet to prove it can defeat a team with a winning record. Factually speaking, that is accurate. All seven of Miami’s victories this season have come against teams with a .500 winning percentage or less. Meanwhile, the 6-5 Bills, 8-1 Eagles and 7-2 Chiefs own a combined 21-8 record.
There are plenty of positives. McDaniel’s club is extremely balanced and can beat you with the run or the pass. The offensive line has been plagued by injuries, but Vic Fangio’s defense is making strides.
The fact that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has remained healthy is huge. Speaking of big numbers, Tyreek Hill is having an MVP-like season in his second year with the club. This team has the potential to be very dangerous. Will the Dolphins hold off the Bills and win their first AFC East title since 2008?