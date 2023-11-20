Best of the rest: Ranking the 5 biggest AFC challengers for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. These are the top five AFC teams in heavy pursuit of the reigning Super Bowl champions.
1. Baltimore Ravens (8-3)
The Ravens have had their share of battles with the Chiefs in recent seasons, although the clubs have not battled since 2021. There still hasn’t been a postseason clash between Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes.
John Harbaugh’s club has looked like the best team in the league on a few occasions. The Ravens hired Todd Monken as their new offensive coordinator this offseason. A steady ground attack has been complimented by efficient passing. In 11 games this season, Jackson has connected on 69.5 percent of his throws for 2,441 yards and 12 scores, with just five interceptions. He’s also totaled 535 yards on the ground and rushed for five touchdowns.
However, there has been a fumbling issue for the six-year pro. Jackson has dropped the ball 10 times and lost six of those miscues. That’s something to keep in mind, especially since the talented pro has had these problems in the postseason. Not having tight end Mark Andrews for the foreseeable future hurts.
However, the Ravens are not a one-trick pony. The defense has been solid and the pass rush has already produced 44 sacks in 11 outings.
This has been a playoff team in four of the past five seasons and eyes the postseason in 2023. The Ravens' ability to score points and harass opposing quarterbacks makes them a dangerous entity.