Tyreek Hill isn't the only WR the NFL will fine for throwing up the deuces
Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. threw up the deuces after a long touchdown, He would be later fined for unsportsmanlike conduct.
By Jack Posey
In Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season, Tyreek Hill scored a 69-yard touchdown in the third quarter of a 31-16 victory against the New York Giants. On his way to the end zone, Hill threw up the peace sign that has become synonymous with his character. Later, Hill would be fined $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Tyreek has done this celebration many times as he raced past defenders to the end zone, including against Antoine Winfield Jr. in a regular season game.
Well, in the Super Bowl, Winfield would throw the deuces right back at Tyreek on their way to a Super Bowl victory. Winfield was fined $7,815 after the 31-9 win, for what I have to admit is a hilarious way to earn a taunting fine.
What did Odell Beckham do to earn a fine?
The NFL has been even stricter this year with unsportsmanlike conduct fines, punishing players for what seems like just playful celebrations. Odell Beckham Jr. would learn this the hard way.
In Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns, Odell would catch a slant and race past a pair of defenders on his way to a 40-yard touchdown. On his touchdown trot, Odell threw up the deuces to Browns' defenders. He would also be fined $10,927.
After the Ravens' 33-31 loss against the Browns, Tyreek would see the highlight and instantly knew what it meant for Odell. He retweeted the NFL’s highlight of the touchdown with the caption, “Yeah they fining people for that buddy.”
Hill would be proven right, unfortunately. Odell and Tyreek’s celebration is not ‘unsportsmanlike,’ as they were just showing raw emotion and passion. Yet, that doesn't seem to matter in today's NFL.
Celebrations like these keep the game fun for fans and players alike. Let's hope in the future the NFL cleans this up and allows the players to show emotion and their personality.