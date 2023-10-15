No Fun League penalizes Tyreek Hill for phone video, immediately uses it for publicity
The NFL penalized Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill for his touchdown celebration, and will likely fine him as well.
By Mark Powell
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill scored on a 41-yard touchdown catch from QB Tua Tagovailoa. It's been a busy couple of years for Hill, who was traded to Miami and immediately helped form one of the elite offenses in football.
As is often the case when Hill scores, he tried to make his time in the end zone worthwhile. Tyreek's trademark backflip celly was not received well by the officiating crew this time around. Hill took a phone in a seemingly-coordinated event, and took one of the more elite selfies in NFL touchdown celebration history.
The video was posted on the NFL UK's twitter account shortly after it was made, but then strangely taken down. Perhaps the league noticed the hypocrisy they were encouraging by using the video for free publicity all the while penalizing one of its best players for showcasing his personality.
Why did the NFL penalize Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins?
Tyreek Hill was penalized for taunting, or that's what the lead official said. Evidently doing a backflip and using a phone to record it has the potential to offend the other team, or opposing fanbase? Yeah, this doesn't add up.
Perhaps even worse is that Hill is likely to be fined.