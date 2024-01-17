4 NFL Teams that fit every item on Bill Belichick's wish list
Bill Belichick will evaluate each team in need of a head coach next season, but some spots just make more sense than others.
By Jack Posey
Washington Commanders are one Bill Belichick away from competing
The last team -- more of a sleeper destination for Belichick -- is the Washington Commanders. After hiring a new general manager and firing coach Ron Rivera after a couple of less-than-impressive seasons, new owner Josh Harris wants to install a winning culture. No one knows how to win better than Bill Belichick.
The Commanders have a young gunslinger at quarterback in Sam Howell, with talented pass catchers Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson. Along with bruising running back Brian Robinson, Belichick could turn the Washington offense into one reminiscent of the Patriots, which at one point featured Corey Dillon or LeGarrette Blount.
After trading Chase Young and Montez Sweat earlier this season, Washington doesn’t possess the same defense, but with the draft capital acquired from those trades, they can start from scratch. With Belichick’s eye for talent, he can help new GM Adam Peters bring in talent to pair with Jonathan Allen and Kamren Curl.
And I wouldn’t count out Belichick’s connection to the Maryland and Washington D.C. area. Belichick’s father coached at Navy, which is also where Belichick jumpstarted his career, so a homecoming could make sense.