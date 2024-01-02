Blake Corum NFL Draft Stock: 5 teams who need Michigan’s bell-cow RB
Blake Corum is one of the top running backs in the 2024 NFL Draft class. Here are five teams that should draft the Michigan Wolverines star.
By Scott Rogust
3. Will the Chargers allow Austin Ekeler to walk in free agency?
Austin Ekeler has proven to be one of the top running backs in the league for his dual-threat abilities. He can gash defenses on the ground while being a threat as a pass catcher in the backfield. But much like Josh Jacobs and Barkley, Ekeler was unable to secure a contract extension from the Los Angeles Chargers.
2023 is Ekeler's last on his current deal (four-year, $24.5 million). Ekeler and the Chargers failed to reach an agreement on an extension, and the running back requested a trade. Ultimately, Ekeler remained in Los Angeles for this season after receiving $1.75 million in incentives on his contract.
Ekeler ran for 617 yards and five touchdowns on 169 carries while catching 44-of-66 targets for 398 yards and a touchdown through 13 games played.
Much like the Raiders, the Chargers are in need of a new head coach and general manager. It will be up to them to decide if keeping Ekeler is the right decision or if bringing in their own running back would be best. Corum would be a great player for quarterback Justin Herbert to lean upon if that's the direction the new Chargers regime decides to go.