Blake Corum NFL Draft Stock: 5 teams who need Michigan’s bell-cow RB
Blake Corum is one of the top running backs in the 2024 NFL Draft class. Here are five teams that should draft the Michigan Wolverines star.
By Scott Rogust
4. Can the Giants retain Saquon Barkley long-term?
Much like the Las Vegas Raiders, the New York Giants were under the microscope for their contract negotiations with their star running back.
The Giants opted to pay quarterback Daniel Jones a four-year, $160 million contract this past offseason and instead placed the franchise tag on Saquon Barkley. Barkley and the Giants weren't able to reach an agreement on a contract extension by the July 17 deadline, but the running back didn't hold out. Instead, Barkley and the Giants agreed to terms on a $10.09 million deal for the 2023 season that included $909,000 in incentives. But it didn't necessarily rule out the possibility of the Giants using the franchise tag on Barkley again.
This season, the Giants couldn't replicate the success they had in 2022. They were well below .500 and missed out on the cut for a playoff spot late this season. It certainly didn't help that the team had dealt with various injuries across the offensive line and at the quarterback position.
Barkley played 13 games this season, recording 916 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns on 229 carries, and 39 receptions for 229 yards and four touchdowns on 58 targets.
It's entirely possible the Giants place the franchise tag on Barkley for the second offseason in a row. But moving on from Barkley can't entirely be ruled out. With extra draft capital at their disposal, the Giants may decide to overhaul the offense for head coach Brian Daboll. Maybe, just maybe, a new running back could be on the table this offseason for the Giants.