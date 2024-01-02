Blake Corum NFL Draft Stock: 5 teams who need Michigan’s bell-cow RB
Blake Corum is one of the top running backs in the 2024 NFL Draft class. Here are five teams that should draft the Michigan Wolverines star.
By Scott Rogust
2. The Vikings desperately need a star running back
After the 2022 season, the Minnesota Vikings moved on from running back Dalvin Cook. After keeping him on the roster at the start of the 2023 league year, the Vikings released him just before the fourth season of his five-year, $63 million contract. This move came after the team re-signed Alexander Mattison to a two-year, $7 million deal, who took over the starting duties entering the 2023 season.
This season, Mattison has picked up 676 rushing yards and zero touchdowns on 173 carries in 15 games played. Additionally, Mattison recorded 29 receptions for 187 yards and three touchdowns on 43 targets.
As a whole, the Vikings running game hasn't been great this season. Overall, they are averaging just 91.5 rushing yards per game, which ranks sixth-fewest in the entire NFL. This is a team that did try and adds to the depth chart with Cam Akers, who suffered a ruptured Achilles midway through this season.
If there is any team that needs a bell-cow running back, it's the Vikings. They can get one in the form of Blake Corum.