Blake Snell last-minute pivot creates nightmare scenario for Texas Rangers
Blake Snell's decision to join the San Francisco Giants could have major implications for the Texas Rangers. The Houston Astros were in on Snell, and they could potentially pivot to Jordan Montgomery, making Texas' road to another title that much more difficult.
By Curt Bishop
Blake Snell is headed to the San Francisco Giants.
Late on Monday, the Giants inked the veteran left-hander and reigning National League Cy Young to a two-year, $62 million contract. According to Jon Heyman, the contract includes an opt-out clause after this season.
The Giants now have their ace, but they weren't the only team in on Snell. The Houston Astros were also reportedly in on the left-hander, and their need for another starter became even more clear after Jose Urquidy went down with an injury.
This could lead the Astros to pursue left-hander Jordan Montgomery, who recently helped the Texas Rangers win the World Series last October.
But if the Astros make this move, it may create a nightmare scenario for the Rangers.
Montgomery to Astros a possibility, likely to cause nightmare scenario for Rangers
The reason this could be a nightmare scenario for the defending World Series champions is that they would be losing Montgomery to a division rival and would also be unable to replace him with a top-level starter.
Montgomery is the last available top-tier pitcher on the free agent market.
The Rangers also missed out on a Dylan Cease trade and may be forced to dive back into the trade market and make a play for Cleveland Guardians ace Shane Bieber, which would be a solid addition, but they would have to give up plenty of prospects.
The Seattle Mariners are of course loaded with starting pitching, as are the Astros, even with Urquidy and Justin Verlander out, and the potential loss of Montgomery to the Astros would make the Rangers road to repeating as World champions that much more difficult.
The injuries to Verlander and Urquidy should spur the Astros into action as they try to cover innings and fill holes in their rotation. But the Rangers can't afford to miss out on Montgomery if they want to make a return trip to the Fall Classic, especially with Jacob deGrom and Tyler Mahle both out until after the All-Star break.
We'll see how Snell signing with the Giants affects Montgomery's market and if the Rangers are able to keep him. They have long been considered out of the running, but letting him sign with Houston would be catastrophic.