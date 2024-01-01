Bo Nix NFL Draft stock: 5 teams who could make the most of Oregon QB's talent
If the right team drafts Bo Nix out of Oregon, they could have themselves a franchise quarterback.
By John Buhler
2. Denver Broncos are moving off Russell Wilson in the offseason anyway
For yet another season, there will be no AFC Playoffs for the Denver Broncos. Not since winning Super Bowl 50 at the tail-end of the 2015 NFL season has Denver taken part in postseason football. While they seem to have the right head coach this time in long-time New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, it looks to be the end of the line for Russell Wilson in The Mile High City. Let's ride, baby!
Denver does have its first-round pick this season, but the Broncos have played markedly better than they have in recent years to be somewhere middle-of-the-pack in the NFL. They will have something like the No. 14 pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. This would be right around the time when Nix could be coming off the board. If Payton thinks he can win Super Bowls with Nix, go draft him then.
The Broncos may be able to get other compensation upon dealing Wilson, but they will be in a bad salary cap situation either way. It might be a rough first year for Nix in Denver, but I like the long-term outlook on this potential fit here, especially if Payton has staying power to close out his hall-of-fame coaching career. The other quarterback who will work here has to be J.J. McCarthy out of Michigan.
Nix to Denver would be like getting a mulligan on the Drew Lock pick. Maybe they learned from this?