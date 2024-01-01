Bo Nix NFL Draft stock: 5 teams who could make the most of Oregon QB's talent
If the right team drafts Bo Nix out of Oregon, they could have themselves a franchise quarterback.
By John Buhler
1. Los Angeles Rams are the perfect landing spot for a young quarterback
Although it was a cute story when they drafted Stetson Bennett IV out of Georgia in the fourth round, the Los Angeles Rams owe nothing to The Mailman long-term. With Matthew Stafford clearly on the back nine, it would serve the Rams to look at drafting his future successor. The Rams are playoff-bound and may win a game or two as a wild card team. However, this is not a Super Bowl team at all.
To me, this is all about head coach Sean McVay's belief that his next Jared Goff is somewhere out there. Nix is not as talented as the Detroit Lions' starter is, or was coming out of Cal, but we have seen the last two years just how well Nix can do playing in a system. He reinvented himself playing in Kenny Dillingham's offense last year before taking his game to even greater heights under Will Stein in 2023.
If Nix were to achieve all he can at the next level, he would be able to do that in Los Angeles playing for McVay. He would be somewhat of a combination between Goff and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy at the next level. His closest comp coming out is probably that of J.J. McCarthy of Michigan, but it remains to be seen if the Wolverines' quarterback will be turning pro.
Nix on the Rams would help bridge the gap from Stafford in the coming years over in Los Angeles.