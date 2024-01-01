Bo Nix NFL Draft stock: 5 teams who could make the most of Oregon QB's talent
If the right team drafts Bo Nix out of Oregon, they could have themselves a franchise quarterback.
By John Buhler
3. Minnesota Vikings saw their season unravel because of quarterbacks
Just about the earliest Nix could be coming off the board is around the No. 12 overall pick. Not saying it would be incredibly Christian Ponder of them, but I think the Minnesota Vikings could be the next team that Nix plays for. He would be going to a franchise with a savvy offensive mind at head coach in Kevin O'Connell, but a team that was dealt blow after blow after blow with their quarterback.
After Kirk Cousins got hurt in his contract year, the Vikings trotted out there the likes of Jaren Hall, Josh Dobbs and Nick Mullens to mostly no avail. Had the Vikings just bottomed out, they would have been in a great position to draft Caleb Williams out of USC or Drake Maye out of North Carolina inside of the top five. Where things stand now, they would be lucky if Jayden Daniels fell to them out of LSU.
If the Vikings were to draft Nix, let's hope that they traded back at least a few picks to gain some further capital. Nix can definitely succeed in the Twin Cities, but he is going to need some help. He would inherit great receivers in Minnesota, as well as a strong offensive-minded head coach. Still, Nix may need a defense to help get the Vikings back on top in the deep NFC North division next season.
If Nix were to go to the Vikings and fail, it would probably say more about him than the organization.