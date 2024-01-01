3 home run moves the Red Sox must hit instead of crying poor
The Boston Red Sox need to act like the big-market organization they are, rather than crying poor.
By Dhendrix1
Red Sox should trade for Ha-Seong Kim or Christopher Morel
Yes, it is likely the Chicago Cubs won't want to trade Christopher Morel. But they are in hopes to reach the postseason in 2024, and if there is a deal out there that gives them instant gratification towards that goal they may be more willing.
At just 24 years old, Morel has a ton of potential that hasn't been reached fully just yet. He has shown he has a power bat, but nothing else blows you away about him. Morel hit 37 home runs in 136 games between the minors and majors this past season. He hit 26 in 107 major league games. That would have been the second most on the Red Sox. This would be a great fit for the Red Sox if they could make it happen.
A more achievable deal is one for San Diego Padres second baseman Ha-Seong Kim. After a solid season in 2022, Kim improved even more in 2023. His .749 OPS set a new personal career high, as were his 17 home runs and 38 stolen bases.
As good as his offense is getting, what Kim does best is play second base. At 28 years old, he's fresh off winning his first Gold Glove. Any number of teams would be better with the 28-year-old Kim in the middle of their defense, but even more teams could use his improving bat as well.
A trade for Kim would take care of the other spot, with Trevor Story filling the other middle infielder position at shortstop. If Boston could pull a deal for one of these players off, 2024 would look much brighter.
While the Red Sox did acquire Grissom, his fielding ability in the infield leaves much to be desired, even at second base. Kim is a better overall player, and would give the Red Sox more flexibility.