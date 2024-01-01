3 home run moves the Red Sox must hit instead of crying poor
The Boston Red Sox need to act like the big-market organization they are, rather than crying poor.
By Dhendrix1
The Boston Red Sox just signed former Major League Baseball All-Star right-hander Lucas Giolito to a two-year, $38.5 million contract, per Jeff Passan from ESPN. They also found a new landing spot for Chris Sale, who they traded to the Atlanta Braves for Vaughn Grissom.
Giolito is not a huge deal, and rightfully so since the former All-Star is looking to prove himself as the former American League Cy Young candidate he once was. He is still striking out batters (204 in 2023) but is giving up more runs than usual. Signing Giolito isn't a home run move, but there are some moves the Red Sox can make after missing out on Yamamoto and bringing in the 29-year-old right-hander.
Red Sox should go after Jordan Montgomery or Blake Snell
Even after the Giolito signing, the Red Sox pitching rotation is still pretty lackluster. Bringing in a 2023 World Series Champion in Jordan Montgomery not only brings another profitable starting pitcher, he also brings a winning mentality to the clubhouse. If Montgomery signs elsewhere, Boston should also consider Blake Snell in free agency.
The market for both markets has been altered slightly since the Yamamoto deal. Both also bring their strengths and weaknesses. Montgomery seems to just be hitting his prime at 31 years old and has been consistent in recent years, His 2023 season he improved his ERA and posted a 3.20 ERA. This propels him to be anywhere from the top of the rotation to the middle.
Having won the AL Cy Young award back in 2018 and the NL Cy Young award this past season, Snell is among the best pitchers in baseball. He would be an absolute home run if the Red Sox were able to lure Snell away from the Los Angeles Angels or the San Francisco Giants.