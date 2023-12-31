Alex Cora sends heartfelt message to Chris Sale after trade to Braves
Chris Sale sails away from the Red Sox on a high note from his former manager, Alex Cora.
The Atlanta Braves acquired the Boston Red Sox’ seven-time LHP All-Star, Chris Sale, in exchange for infield prospect, Vaughn Grissom, and cash, it was announced on Saturday.
Red Sox Manager, Alex Cora, didn’t skip a beat in sending Sale out with a touching tribute via Instagram.
Although Sale's resume comes with several injuries, he is coming off his best season since 2019. Across the 2020, 2021, and 2022 seasons, Sale only pitched a total of 47.4 innings, per Baseball Reference. During his comeback season of 2023, he pitched a total of 102 and 2/3 innings, tallying 125 strikeouts, 29 walks and 15 home runs allowed, for a 4.30 ERA.
Braves getting Chris Sale on the upswing, and Red Sox have massive hole to fill
On the plus side for the Braves, who will insert Sale into their rotation alongside Spencer Strider, Max Fried, and Charlie Morton, the 34-year-old lefty is highly accomplished. Sale has been considered in seven consecutive seasons for the Cy Young and he is a seven-time all-star.
For a team that fell flat in the division series of the 2023 postseason, however, Sale’s durability could be a bit of a gamble.
According to Alex Speier, of The Boston Globe, Alex Cora had intended to use Sale as his 2024 Opening Day Starter in Seattle.
The Red Sox announced the signing of RHP Lucas Giolito on Thursday, however, they desperately need to add another starter to their rotation.