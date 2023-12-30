3 moves Red Sox must make to complete offseason after Lucas Giolito signing
The Red Sox got the starting pitcher they desperately needed, but there are still more moves for them to make.
The Boston Red Sox have finally signed a starting pitcher, inking Lucas Giolito on a two-year deal worth $38.5 million. The deal includes an opt-out after the first season
The Red Sox desperately needed to sign a starting pitcher and finally have done so. Giolito is coming off a couple down years in a row, but was one of the best pitchers in the AL from 2019-2021 and is as durable as they come.
While Giolito was a needed addition, there's more work to be done for a Red Sox team that is still likely the favorite to finish at the bottom of the AL East without more moves.
3. The Red Sox must add another starting pitcher after the Lucas Giolito signing
Signing Giolito gives the rotation a much-needed boost, but there's still more work to be done to get Boston's rotation where they want it to be. There's some upside, but this group is still likely below average without another addition.
Giolito is set to join Chris Sale, Brayan Bello, Nick Pivetta, and presumably Tanner Houck to round out the rotation. The Red Sox hope Sale can pitch like the ace he once was, but he hasn't had a true ace season since 2018. He has just one season of more than 20 starts since then, and that came back in 2019. They also hope young right-hander Brayan Bello can take another step forward after showing some flashes this past season, but that's hard to rely on.
The Red Sox were 22nd in the majors with a 4.68 ERA with their starting pitchers. Adding Giolito should improve that, but he's also posted ERA's higher than that mark in each of the last two seasons. Adding a pitcher like Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery is the dream, but probably unlikely.
Boston can also turn to the trade market to find that starting pitching addition if money is an issue. They have several tradable assets and a clear need. If they want to win now, they have to keep their foot on the gas.