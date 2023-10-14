Braves rumors: Alex Anthopoulos' worrisome reaction, Vaughn Grissom's future, huge return in 2024
Here are the latest batch of Atlanta Braves rumors heading into the early stages of their offseason.
By John Buhler
Atlanta Braves rumors: Vaughn Grissom's future with the Atlanta roster
Much has been made about what to do with Vaughn Grissom on the Braves' big-league roster. He is too good to spend any more time at Triple-A Gwinnett, but finding the right spot for him defensively in Atlanta has always been an issue. He may be viewed as an infielder by the Braves and Anthopoulos, but you have to wonder if moving him into the outfield or having him serve as the DH is a possibility.
Look. For as long as he can hit, he will have a place on a big-league roster. I think that is what has made him such a compelling potential trade piece over the last year or so. Orlando Arcia emerged as the starting shortstop and had an All-Star season for the Braves. Ozzie Albies will get hurt on occasion, but he is a Silver Slugger candidate the second base position pretty much every season.
The fact that Anthopoulos spoke so highly of Grissom's skill set and being a good teammate, it feels like the Braves are not done with him just yet. Sure, they may get a compelling offer for him by a team in dire need of some middle infield firepower, but a lot can happen between now and the end of spring training. Atlanta will need to figure out what to do with Grissom at some point, but this team has time.
Then again, offense was not the problem during the regular season, only during the postseason run...