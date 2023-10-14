Braves rumors: Alex Anthopoulos' worrisome reaction, Vaughn Grissom's future, huge return in 2024
Here are the latest batch of Atlanta Braves rumors heading into the early stages of their offseason.
By John Buhler
It still stings. The Atlanta Braves had a team good enough to win the World Series, and they completely blew it vs. the Philadelphia Phillies for the second consecutive October. Despite winning 104 games during the regular season and earning home-field advantage throughout the postseason, it was all for naught for Atlanta. The Braves managed to win one playoff game in back-to-back years.
For now, the Braves are in full-blown offseason mode. It is all about figuring out what the hell happened vs. Philadelphia the last two postseasons and going from there. Atlanta may have won the NL East six straight times, but the Braves have not even gotten back to the NLCS since winning it all two years ago. Fortunately, Atlanta still has one of the better rosters in all of baseball for next season.
So instead of watching other teams play baseball this weekend, here are some of the hottest Braves rumors about where the team's head is at heading into the heart of the offseason. Adjustments will be made, probably of the smaller variety. However, this latest series loss was so incredibly damning that the Atlanta brass may be left with no choice. Regardless, something has to change, and change fast.
The sun came up the last few days, so you might feel good enough to check out some Braves rumors.
Atlanta Braves rumors: A huge return is coming back to team in 2024
No, it is not all bad in Braves Country in the middle part of October. After missing all of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, veteran left-handed reliever Tyler Matzek is supposedly well on his way towards returning in 2024. Kyle Wright may be down for the count, but Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said after the season that Matzek will be ready for some spring training.
Not to say the Braves bullpen was less-than-stellar this year, but it did have some hiccups along the way. For the most part, they were rectified in the second half, but there was a time when it was a big problem. Matzek was obviously not part of it, but he was a huge part of the 2021 Night Shift that helped Atlanta win its first World Series championship in 26 years. Also, he tucks it into his sock...
Nuts, cajones, guts, whatever you want to call it, the Braves were certainly missing that in the postseason. Matzek's greatest moment in Atlanta uniform came in the series-clincher vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2021 NLCS. Being able to reinvent himself after dealing with the yips earlier in his career, Matzek has shown us all that he has the mental makeup to help get the Braves back on top.
Assuming he can pitch like he did before Tommy John, Atlanta could be a getting a huge boost here.