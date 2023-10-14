5 free agents the Braves can sign to win 2024 World Series
The Atlanta Braves clearly need to change something after another NLDS loss to the Phillies, and signing any of these free agents could help them get to the 2024 World Series.
It was a historic regular season for the Atlanta Braves in 2023, filled with home runs, relentless run-scoring and 104 wins. When it came to the playoffs, though, the club was unable to recapture the magic from the 2021 World Series run. Instead, the club, whether because of distractions, too much rest, or simply not playing well enough, won just one game in the NLDS against the rival Phillies, getting bounced at this round for the second consecutive year.
With likely NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. and an elite core comprised of Austin Riley, Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, Michael Harris II, Spencer Strider, Max Fried, and more returning for the 2024 season, the Braves should be World Series favorites. However, it's become clear that something is missing. And perhaps that something is attainable via free agency.
Alex Anthopoulos has made splash moves in the past two offseasons, trading and extending Olson and Sean Murphy. This year, though, making that splash in free agency might make more sense, especially if the Braves can add some of these free agents that would further solidify their case as contenders -- and possibly get them over this recent NLDS roadblock.
5. Michael Wacha could be a veteran anchor for the Braves rotation
Though there's no guarantee, you have to believe that Braves manager Brian Snitker would love to have been able to start veteran Charlie Morton in Game 3 as the NLDS went to Philadelphia. With the near-40-year-old going on the IL right before the start of the postseason, though, it was Bryce Elder who got the nod. And unfortunately, his second-half struggles in the regular season didn't disappear in the playoffs.
Now, the Braves have a tough decision to make with Morton. He has a $20 million club option for the 2024 season, a total he could be worth given how well he still pitched this past season. However, there has been plenty of buzz that the veteran could retire and make the decision for Atlanta.
In any case, the best bet would be to pursue another veteran anchor for the middle of the rotation. The Braves need to bolster that area of the roster in the 2024 season, as noted by FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray after the NLDS loss. That's particularly true with Kyle Wright out for all of next year.
Someone like Michael Wacha, who spent the 2023 campaign with the disappointing Padres, could very much fit the bill. The 32-year-old continued a bit of a resurgence of late by posting a 3.22 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in San Diego this past year, nearly identical to what he did the year prior with the Red Sox.
Wacha isn't a long-term solution for the Braves, but he should be a cost-effective free agent who could help Atlanta fortify their rotation top-to-bottom.