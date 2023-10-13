MLB Rumors: 1 offseason priority for every team eliminated in Divisional Series
The Dodgers, Braves, Orioles and Twins were all stunningly eliminated in the Divisional Series. Here's how they should approach their offseasons.
The Major League Baseball postseason is down to four teams, with the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers squaring off in the American League Championship Series and the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks battling in the National League Championship Series.
The four teams eliminated in the Divisional Series – the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, Baltimore Orioles and Minnesota Twins – were stunning. Each of the Braves, Dodgers and Orioles won over 100 games and appeared to be strong favorites to represent their respective leagues in the World Series.
But this baseball season has proven chaotic, and that has definitely applied to the postseason. Let’s dive into offseason priorities for each of the teams that were eliminated.
Atlanta Braves: Add starting pitching
Some people could point to the Atlanta Braves offense that produced only seven runs in four games against the Phillies. But that feels like more of an anomaly than anything considering they were one of the best regular-season offenses in baseball history.
So let’s go with pitching. Max Fried’s long-term future in Atlanta is uncertain as the two sides have not come together on an extension. Kyle Wright has struggled since returning from injury and Bryce Elder struggled in the second half after an All-Star first half of the season. Charlie Morton is under contract for 2024 but is a free agent in 2025 when he’d be entering his age-41 season.
There’s a lot of uncertainty in the rotation for the Braves. I’d fully expect team president of baseball operations Alex Anthopolous to heavily prioritize bolstering that position either via trade or free agency.