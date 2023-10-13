3 Braves who won't be back after crushing NLDS loss to Phillies
The Atlanta Braves' season has ended early once again. These players won't be back in 2024.
The Atlanta Braves were eliminated in Game 4 of the NLDS, ending a historic 104-win season well short of expectations. This is the Braves' second straight postseason loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, a division rival that continues to get hot at the right point in the season.
It will be a long offseason for the Braves, who have every piece necessary to contend, but a striking track record of postseason failure to reckon with. The pitching staff needs work, as do certain components of the lineup. It's not often that a team gets eight All-Stars in the same season. It's even less often that we see such a team flameout in the division series against a team with 14 fewer regular season victories.
Whether the Braves seek bold additions or marginal changes in the offseason, these players feel like strong candidates to find new homes — either via trade or free agency.
3. Kevin Pillar
The Braves' decision to plant Kevin Pillar in left field in Game 4 of the NLDS was widely maligned. It has been a rocky season for the 34-year-old journeyman in his first season with the ball club — .228/.248/.416 with nine home runs and 32 RBIs in 197 at-bats. He's a perfectly adequate backup, but he's not a player you want to rely on in the playoffs.
Left field has been one of the few points of weakness for the Braves' lineup all season. Whether the team pursues significant changes or not, it's not hard to imagine Pillar getting the boot. He will have suitors around the MLB, but his reputation in Atlanta has deteriorated to the point of no return.
Pillar's indecision on a past ball in the seventh inning may have cost the Braves this game. That mistake is the nail in the coffin.
Brian Snitker took a lot of heat before that mistake for leaning on Pillar in such a critical game. Atlanta has the best offense in MLB history on paper. Pillar in the seven spot is a shocking eyesore.
He has played his last game in Atlanta.