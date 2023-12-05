Braves Rumors: Dylan Cease update, Gonzales fallout, Anthopoulos gearing up
Braves Rumors: Marco Gonzalez expected to be trade again
Speaking of Anthopoulos, the czar of the Atlanta Braves has already worked some magic in the offseason. While everyone was worrying about how the club would fill the hole in left field after Eddie Rosario's departure, Anthopoulos simply went out and got a former top prospect from the Mariners with the Jarred Kelenic trade.
Coming along with Kelenic from Seattle was left-handed starting pitcher Marco Gonzalez and first baseman Evan White. Some surmised that Gonzalez, who has been up-and-down as a veteran in his career, could be the fifth starter in the Braves rotation. That, however, does not appear to be the plan in Atlanta.
MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Braves don't plan on keeping Gonzalez for the 2024 season and expect him to be move in a forthcoming deal.
As Rosenthal noted, what that next deal looks like is completely unknown. Is he part of a blockbuster trade for a pitcher? Would he simply be moved in a salary dump type of trade for mid-level or low-level prospects? It's impossible to say at this point.
Having said that, Rosenthal's reporting on Gonzalez fits into what Feinsand was saying about Anthopoulos essentially gearing up for another big move. The Braves aren't done making splashes this offseason, and Gonzalez could ultimately be movable collateral damage in that as Atlanta clearly just wanted Kelenic in that trade and took on the southpaw as a possible trade chip.