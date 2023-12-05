Braves Rumors: Dylan Cease update, Gonzales fallout, Anthopoulos gearing up
Braves Rumors: Alex Anthopoulos 'lathered' gearing up for more big moves
Though some expected more from the Atlanta Braves in terms of big-name moves in the 2023-24 offseason, Alex Anthopoulos has been active in improving some weaknesses or keeping strengths intact so far. They've signed Reynaldo Lopez, re-signed Joe Jiménez and Pierce Johnson, and traded for Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic.
Don't expect Anthopoulos to just throw his hands up and walk away from the acquisition table already though. In fact, one insider is reporting that we should expect the opposite.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported on Tuesday that the Braves have already been active but they aren't done as they have "another big move" to make. He also implied that Anthopoulos is ramping up to make such a splash:
"One industry insider predicted that even after acquiring Jarred Kelenic from the Mariners and signing Joe Jiménez, Reynaldo López and Pierce Johnson for a combined $70.3 million, the Braves aren’t done.
"'The Braves have another big move in them,' the source said, adding that Atlanta GM Alex Anthopoulos 'is lathered up.'"
It's unlikely that move is for Shohei Ohtani, but there are several other free agents or trade targets who could fit the bill. Could this be a trade for Dylan Cease? Are the Braves going after a Jordan Montgomery, Blake Snell or someone of that ilk on the open market? Is it something in the same vein as Kelenic in that no one will see it coming?
At this point, there's no way of definitively knowing what Anthopoulos and the Braves have up their sleeves. However, with the way this organization has operated and with all of the buzz that's growing about another major move to be made in Atlanta, everyone should get their popcorn ready.