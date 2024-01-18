Braves rumors: Max Fried truth, Perdomo contract, prospects worth watching
- Two Braves named to Baseball America's Top 100 prospects list
- Jose Perdomo lands biggest contract on Day 1 of international signing period
- Max Fried is likely entering his final season with the Braves
Braves Rumors: Jose Perdomo lands $5 million bonus from Atlanta
The Braves set the market for international prospects on Monday, signing Venezuelan shortstop Jose Perdomo to a $5 million bonus. That was the most expensive contract handed out on Day 1 of the international signing period, per ESPN. It is also the highest ever given to a Venezuela-born prospect.
MLB Pipeline ranks Perdomo as the No. 3 international prospect in the 2024 class.
"He has a good feel for the strike zone and his swing continues to improve. Scouts have noted his ability to drive offspeed pitches and fastballs to all fields with relative ease, and he has a knack for making hard contact. He rarely strikes out and always puts the ball in play. With plus runner potential, Perdomo could be a threat on the basepaths in the future.
On defense, Perdomo is a fundamentally sound shortstop with enough range and arm strength to remain at the position as he makes his way through the Minor Leagues."
The 17-year-old will obviously require time and patience from the Braves fandom. Still, it's hard not to project forward. Shortstop is one of the weakest positions on the Braves' roster, especially following the Vaughn Grissom trade. Orlando Arcia earned his first All-Star berth last season, but he was a beneficiary of the Braves' collective dominance.
Perdomo won't sniff the MLB lineup for another half-decade at least, but he's a quality talent that could serve as Atlanta's next developmental gem. His ability to blend hard contact and plate discipline is a promising attribute. There aren't many evident holes in his game.