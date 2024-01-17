Braves continue beefing up farm system again with record international signing
The Atlanta Braves continue to beef up their farm system with a record International signing period.
By Dhendrix1
MLB is wrapping up the International Signing Day 2024 for prospects and the Atlanta Braves made some quality signings to beef up their farm system. But one stands out among the rest.
On Monday, Jan. 15, the Braves agreed to one of the biggest deals of the day with Venezuelan shortstop Jose Perdomo, as noted by David O'Brien of The Athletic.
Perdomo's $5 million bonus with the Braves was the largest amount on the first day of the 2024 international signing period. In addition to that, it was also the highest for a Venezuelan-born international amateur player.
The 17-year-old shortstop was rated the No. 3 eligible prospect by MLB Pipeline, and they had glowing praise for the young standout:
"The teen’s bat-to-ball skills are above average, and he ranks among the best hitting prospects in the class.
"He has a good feel for the strike zone and his swing continues to improve. Scouts have noted his ability to drive offspeed pitches and fastballs to all fields with relative ease, and he has a knack for making hard contact. He rarely strikes out and always puts the ball in play. With plus runner potential, Perdomo could be a threat on the basepaths in the future."
Braves sign 17-year-old Jose Perdomo, No. 3 international prospect
The addition of Perdomo to the Braves farm system gives them one of the most talented hitters on the international market this year. This is a sure sign Atlanta is making it a priority to restock their lower-level clubs.
In addition to throwing out the most money for an International prospect, the Braves made 12 additional deals for International Signing Day. Seven of them were pitchers, all from either Venezuela or the Dominican Republic. They also added two infielders along with three outfielders:
- RHP Fernando Duarte - Venezuela
- RHP Anferni Gonzalez – Dominican Republic
- RHP Francique Kendy – Dominican Republic
- LHP Rafael Lasorsa – Venezuela
- RHP Noslen Marquez – Venezuela
- RHP Jorge Nunez - Venezuela
- RHP Yander Pinero – Venezuela
- INF Juan Mateo – Dominican Republic
- INF Jose Perdomo – Venezuela
- OF Gabriel Cesa – Dominican Republic
- OF Juan Espinal – Dominican Republic
- OF Isaac Osorio – Dominican Republic
It seems like for several years, the Braves were impeded on the international market stemming of rules violations back in 2017. Due to that, they were forced to release 12 prospects from that class. It is refreshing to see the club back aggressively on the international market as they try to rebuild their talent in their farm system and bury those violations from a few years back.
Surely, a record international signing period for the Braves puts them back on track for the future.