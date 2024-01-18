Braves rumors: Max Fried truth, Perdomo contract, prospects worth watching
Braves Rumors: Max Fried is unlikely to re-sign next offseason
The Braves agreed to terms on a one-year, $15 million deal with Max Fried, which helps the 2022 Cy Young runner-up avoid arbitration for a third straight year. At 29 years old, Fried now enters the final year of his contract. There has naturally been extensive speculation about his future with the franchise.
Atlanta has a long track record of locking up homegrown talent long term. Alex Anthopoulos has traditionally avoided major outside free agent plays, preferring to keep Atlanta's star power — and star money — in house. With Fried, however, this latest agreement shouldn't overshadow two years of arbitration and stalled contract talks. All signs point toward Fried leaving for greener (financial) pastures in 2025.
FanSided's Robert Murray recently played fact-or-fiction with Fried's future, and came to the conclusion that yes, this is probably the southpaw's final season in Atlanta.
"The Atlanta Braves have easily been the most aggressive team in signing young, homegrown players to contract extensions. But there have been a couple of players who haven’t done long-term deals – Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson – who ultimately left in free agency...
... Anything is possible, of course. Perhaps Fried and the Braves find common ground on a long-term deal. But it’s telling that nothing has been agreed to by this point, or even gotten close, and that’s the greatest proof there is that he’s likely headed toward his final season in Atlanta."
Fried dealt with forearm problems last season, but he was absolutely electric when available. In 14 starts, he went 8-1 with a 2.55 ERA and 1.133 WHIP. So long as Fried can stay healthy and put together a full season, the three-time Gold Glove recipient will enter next offseason in high demand across the league. Other talented free agents, such as Zack Wheeler and Gerrit Cole, could drive up the price even further than normal.
There's a chance Fried is looking for north of $30 million annually on a long-term contract. The Braves don't typically spend top-dollar on pitchers. If the Fried extension was going to happen, it probably would have happened already. Atlanta showed it is willing to pay for pitching this winter, even making a push for Philadelphia's Aaron Nola, but Fried's days in a Braves uniform appear numbered. Anything can happen, but the tea leaves are not delivering an optimistic message.