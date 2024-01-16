Fact or Fiction: Braves and Max Fried, Goldschmidt-Cardinals extension, Orioles-Cease fit
The MLB offseason continues to move at a slow pace, but there are some indications that various parts of the free-agent market could move this week. But the big-name players – Cody Bellinger, Matt Chapman, among others – appear no closer to signing.
Which could further stagnate an already slow market. Suboptimal.
Despite a lack of roster moves, there continues to be plenty of rumors surrounding the offseason and what certain teams are planning. Here’s another series of fact or fiction on recent reports surrounding Paul Goldschmidt, Dylan Cease and Max Fried.
Is a Paul Goldschmidt extension with Cardinals possible this offseason?
The short answer is maybe. It just won’t be this offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals have other things to worry about right now – upgrading the pitching staff, bullpen and trying to find more offensive talent – before thinking about an extension for Paul Goldschmidt, who is only signed through the 2024 season.
For the Cardinals, they want to see how the season starts and if they can get back on track before considering a Goldschmidt extension. “You know, obviously, we want to get off on the right track, and then we can address things like that,” president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said.
So yes, while the Cardinals would presumably like Goldschmidt, a future Hall of Famer, to be in St. Louis for the long haul, they just aren’t ready to start negotiating another nine-figure contract.
Verdict: Fiction
Is a Max Fried extension with Braves possible before he becomes a free agent?
The Atlanta Braves have easily been the most aggressive team in signing young, homegrown players to contract extensions. But there have been a couple of players who haven’t done long-term deals – Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson – who ultimately left in free agency.
Max Fried, the Braves’ homegrown ace, is another player who hasn’t signed an extension and appears to be the next player to leave Atlanta when he becomes a free agent after the 2024 season.
Anything is possible, of course. Perhaps Fried and the Braves find common ground on a long-term deal. But it’s telling that nothing has been agreed to by this point, or even gotten close, and that’s the greatest proof there is that he’s likely headed toward his final season in Atlanta.
Verdict: Fiction
Is Dylan Cease a fit for the Baltimore Orioles?
Yes. Absolutely. Really, there is no better fit for Dylan Cease than the Baltimore Orioles.
The Orioles need a frontline starter. They have the most prospect depth in baseball and can trade for Cease without depleting their farm system. It makes all the sense in the world for the Orioles, and is something that they have indeed spoken to the White Sox about.
But the Orioles are not alone. There are many other teams interested in Cease. The problem: no team has come close to meeting the White Sox’s high asking price for the star right-hander. While the chances of an offseason trade are still there, it’s become increasingly unlikely that Cease will get moved before Opening Day.
If the Orioles are willing to step up and meet their price, no team in baseball can compete with their offer. They are that loaded. But general manager Mike Elias has been patient and selective with upgrading his team and I don’t expect this case to be any different.
Verdict: Fact