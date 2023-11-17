Brian Cashman tries to backpedal Giancarlo Stanton injury comments
Yankees GM Brian Cashman didn't mean to start a riot over his comments on Giancarlo Stanton.
By Kristen Wong
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has responded to the controversy over his lambasting comments on Giancarlo Stanton.
Cashman was just answering a simple question about Stanton earlier this week, but he may have been a tad too honest -- and too harsh. He said Stanton was "going to wind up getting hurt again more likely than not because it seems to be part of his game," which was not a good look for the Yankees. A GM calling out his own players for their injury-prone tendencies? Cashman was basically waving a red flag to any potential free-agent targets.
Well, Cashman tried to apologize. Emphasis on tried.
The Yankees GM clarified what he said to the media, saying that his words "got twisted and turned" and that his "comments weren't intending to poke anything at anybody. I was just answering a question."
He continued to do some damage control by heaping on praise on Stanton, who he called a "gifted, talented player" and a "feared hitter."
"I value Giancarlo Stanton as a player. Without a doubt, he’s one of the big drivers when we do win. He’s one of the few players you bring to New York that hasn’t backed down, that has handled himself in a professional manner through thick and thin. He’s one of the few players that, when the money’s on the line – if you look at his postseason numbers, it’s pretty impressive."
Yankees' Brian Cashman half-apologizes for Giancarlo Stanton comments
He also said fairly resolutely that he does not think his comments will affect the Yankees' pursuit of Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Yamamoto shares an agent with Stanton).
Yes, Cashman was just stating what people already knew. Stanton has dealt with a variety of injuries throughout his career, and there's a fair chance he won't stay completely healthy in future seasons.
As a high-profile member of the team, though, Cashman can't just say what's on his mind. He needs to address issues with tact and support his players publicly, especially when they're going through their down years.
We doubt Cashman's half-apology has done much to extinguish the fire. What Cashman said has been said, and he will have to continue proving he's smart and shrewd enough to continue serving as general manager of the Yankees. Otherwise, it's the boot for him in 2024.