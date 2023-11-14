Brian Cashman may have tanked Yankees chances with Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Brian Cashman's comments about Yankees DH Giancarlo Stanton, who shares an agent with Yoshinobu Yamamoto, may come back to haunt him.
By Mark Powell
The New York Yankees entered free agency as they typically do, seemingly in the mix for every high-priced player. Some call it due diligence, the more cynical Yankees fans would call it fool's gold.
Brian Cashman went on a tear at the GM Meetings in Arizona, indicting the fanbase and those who doubt the Yankees front office. When Cashman was asked about oft-injured slugger Giancarlo Stanton, he was brutally honest, perhaps to a fault.
“We try to limit the time he’s down,” Cashman said at the general manager meetings in Arizona,according to the New York Daily News. “But I'm not gonna tell you he’s gonna play every game next year because he’s not. He’s going to wind up getting hurt again more likely than not because it seems to be part of his game.”
Brian Cashman goes scorched earth on Giancarlo Stanton, and it could cost the Yankees
While context is important, and perhaps Cashman misspoke while also suggesting that "when he’s right and healthy, other than this past year, the guy’s a great hitter and has been for a long time," the Yankees GM's comment seemed to anger Stanton's agent, Joel Wolfe.
"I read the context of the entire interview. I think it's a good reminder for all free agents thinking of signing in New York both foreign and domestic that to play for that team you've got to be made of Teflon, both mentally and physically because you can never let your guard down even in the offseason," Wolfe said.
While a scathing comment from a singular agent normally wouldn't be enough to concern an entire fanbase, Stanton shares an agent with one of the top free agent starting pitchers this winter in Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Yamamoto has piqued interest around baseball, including in New York.
The Yankees could use some starting pitching help given the injuries sustained by their rotation last season, but Cashman has already made a lasting impression on Yamamoto's agent, and not in a good way.